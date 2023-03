Tournament time in Indiana is a crucible. Even the best can falter in the atmospheres that high school gyms in Indiana can present. Friday night Jalen Haralson, a major Purdue priority for the 2025 recruiting cycle, took on Zionsville in the semifinals of the Carmel sectional. Just two weeks ago he had 22 points in a 52-45 comeback win over the Eagles during the regular season. Friday night he had just 17 points as Penn State commit Logan Imes was the star of the show in a 59-53 Zionsville win that eliminated Fishers from the tournament.