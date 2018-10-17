The first step in identifying the problem is admitting you have one.

To that end, Jeff Brohm has admitted mistakes, and his realization of those mistakes has been part of the reason David Blough is one of college football's hottest quarterbacks right now.

"I think the first thing is I've done a better job," Brohm said on the Big Ten media teleconference Tuesday. "I probably wasn't as aggressive with him in the beginning and I didn't give him as many opportunities to throw the ball vertically up the field."



That conservative nature Brohm admits to take with Blough, especially on that rainy afternoon against Eastern Michigan, went against the nature of both men. The "game manager" plan was ditched after a mid-week injury to Elijah Sindelar during preparation for Missouri. The result was the school-record 572 yards Blough threw for vs. the Tigers and defenses immediately needing to respect Blough's ability to throw the deep ball, a hallmark of any Brohm-devised offensive scheme.

"We opened up the playbook and he responded so well, put up some big numbers," Brohm said. "It has kind of just taken off from there."

Blough has said what he calls "tough coaching" is something he relishes getting from his head coach, knowing Brohm's background. In his college career, Brohm threw for 5,451 yards at Louisville from 1989-93, before a meaningful NFL career. From the television broadcast of the last four games, you'll see Brohm talking face to face with Blough about reads and his decision-making on a given play or possession. It's this hands-on sort of coaching behind the Brohm-Blough combination that has meant so much during Purdue's three-game winning streak.

"For him to criticize and critique himself is kind of why I feel like we're built from the same mold because I tend to be hard on myself, too," Blough said. "I hear that he thinks he didn't do a good job coaching me and I have to disagree with him. I look at it like I didn't play well enough and listen to what he was telling me to do. In the same way that he's trying to deflect blame off me, I would say, 'Put it on me more. I can improve.' And I needed to."