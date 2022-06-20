June Update: Purdue's 2024 recruiting picture
With the June evaluation period underway, Purdue's working to close out its 2023 class with maybe one more player If It can land one, but also focusing most of its energy on 2024.
A revised look at Purdue's prospects among rising juniors.
The quickly emerging wing from Brownsburg is clearly established as one of Purdue's foremost priorities in his class.
This past weekend, Matt Painter opened the June evaluation period with a trip to Minnesota to see the 7-footer from South Dakota, surely a sign of priority.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news