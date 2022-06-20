 GoldandBlack - June Update: Purdue's 2024 recruiting picture
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-20 14:27:06 -0500') }} basketball

June Update: Purdue's 2024 recruiting picture

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

With the June evaluation period underway, Purdue's working to close out its 2023 class with maybe one more player If It can land one, but also focusing most of its energy on 2024.

A revised look at Purdue's prospects among rising juniors.

Purdue target Kanon Catchings
Purdue target Kanon Catchings (GoldandBlack.com)

The quickly emerging wing from Brownsburg is clearly established as one of Purdue's foremost priorities in his class.

This past weekend, Matt Painter opened the June evaluation period with a trip to Minnesota to see the 7-footer from South Dakota, surely a sign of priority.

