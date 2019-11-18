News More News
}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-18 23:28:51 -0600') }} football Edit

Junior college linebacker target locks in Purdue official visit

Purdue Boilermakers Football, Purdue Boilermakers Basketball
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff
Purdue is working the junior college ranks at certain positions
Purdue is working the junior college ranks at certain positions

More: Purdue 2020 commitments

More: DaMarcus Mitchell sets Purdue visit

There may not be a more urgent immediate need for Purdue for the 2020 than the one that's about to arise at linebacker.

That in mind, Boilermaker coaches have seemingly prioritized junior college prospect Krishon Merriweather among the several J.C. linebacker targets they've established.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}