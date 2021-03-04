George Karlaftis has had it with losing.

He’s two seasons into his Purdue career, and the Boilermaker defensive end has yet to play for a team that posted a winning record.

“I'm sick and tired of losing,” said Karlaftis. “I'm sick and tired of it. So, I have to do my part, and be the best player I can be and help everyone else become the best version of themselves.”

Karlaftis has been hard at work this spring under new line coach Mark Hagen. This is the next step for Karlaftis in putting what was a frustrating 2020 behind him. First, there was an ankle injury suffered in the second game of last season at Illinois. Then, there was a COVID-19 diagnosis that effectively ended his season. Total games played: Three.

“Yeah, that was frustrating,” said Karlaftis. “I love playing football. Just knowing that there's games to be played but I just can't play in them was really frustrating to me. But health comes before all else. So, that's just something important to keep in the mind. It was a frustrating year for many reasons. But definitely being hurt and getting the virus was frustrating to me, just because I thought I could really help the team last year.”

Purdue could have used No. 5 coming off the edge in what was a 2-4 season. That was followed by an offseason of change to the defensive staff. Co-coordinator Bob Diaco was let go, along with cornerbacks coach Greg Brown. And defensive line coach Terrance Jamison left for the same position at Illinois. As spring ball started, co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter left for Penn State.



That has made this is a spring of learning and adaptation for Karlaftis and his defensive teammates. New coordinator Brad Lambert has installed a base scheme that will feature a four-man line. The operative word: Aggressiveness. Karlaftis will line up at strong-side defensive end opposite of DaMarcus Mitchell, who will play the hybrid “Leo” position.

“George is playing extremely well,” said Lambert. “DaMarcus is an athletic guy. We had a guy similar to him at Marshall (Tavante Beckett), came out early, is going in the draft. DaMarcus is bigger. I think he's 265-270 pounds, really athletic. We got to utilize those guys. We really got to showcases those guys, utilize them and make sure that we put them in position to be successful.”

It didn’t take Hagen long to figure out how good his two projected starting ends are.

“Those are two guys that are playmakers,” said Hagen. “And we've got George playing into the field and DaMarcus is our hybrid into the boundary. It's a system that I'm familiar with. When I went to Texas last year, we were transitioning from a 3-4 to 4-3, so kind of the same process.”

Also part of the process this spring for Hagen has been working with Karlaftis. Hagen has almost 30 years of knowledge to impart. And 11 years of that know-how was cultivated as a defensive assistant at Purdue from 2000-11. In that time, Hagen groomed ends like Ryan Kerrigan, Anthony Spencer and Cliff Avril, among others, who went on to highly successful NFL careers.

“Coach Hagen is the best,” said Karlaftis. “Just learning those little things about the game and just getting some knowledge and hearing stories and all that kind of stuff, it really helps you become a better football player. Not only that, football is what I love. Just learning little things or even hearing stories, that kind of stuff, it's something I enjoy doing. I would do it all the time if I could.”

