Kentucky transfer Jamari Brown: 'I see myself as an all-around corner'

Tom Dienhart
Jamari Brown says he excels in press coverage.
MORE: Purdue adds more transfer help for its secondary

Jamari Brown’s transfer makes it four former SEC defensive players on the Purdue roster.

The Kentucky cornerback committed via Twitter on Thursday, adding a veteran to a secondary that was looking to enhance depth. And it wouldn't be a surprise if Purdue added a transfer safety.

Purdue already has linebacker OC Brothers (Auburn) and end Joe Anderson (South Carolina) on campus. Cornerback C.J. McWilliams (Florida) will arrive in the offseason along with Brown. The offense added guard Tyler Witt (Western Kentucky), who already is enrolled at Purdue with Brothers and Anderson.

