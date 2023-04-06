After entering spring practice dealing with an undisclosed injury, rising outside linebacker Khordae Sydnor hasn't missed a beat as Purdue transitions to a new defensive system. The talented young edge defender has already impressed Boilermaker defensive coordinator Kevin Kane.

"I think he's got a chance to be pretty dang good," Kane said. "He's got length, he's got size, he's got a motor, he has the mental ability, and he's got a passion for the game."

The combination of size, strength, and athleticism gives Sydnor all the makings of an impact player on the edge for the Boilermakers heading into 2023. Sydnor believes he has the ability to make a difference in several areas, and the new defense he's a part of will prove that.

"I love this defense – it shows my versatility. I get to rush the passer and drop into coverage, so I'm still adjusting to it and still learning, but I love it man, it's great," Sydnor said.

Sydnor was among the Boilermakers' best edge defenders during his standout redshirt freshman campaign. The New York native was second on the team in sacks and third in tackles for loss during his first full year of action. He reached those marks despite playing over 200 fewer snaps than the two players ahead of him in both categories, Kydran Jenkins and Jack Sullivan.

While he figures to see an uptick in playing time and be one of the prominent pass rushers for the Boilermakers in 2023, an expanded role in another area is also on the horizon. Pass coverage. Per Pro Football Focus, Sydnor had zero pass coverage snaps last season, but that will likely change in a new system.

As defensive coordinator at Illinois last season, Ryan Walters deployed two outside linebackers, Gabe Jacas, and Seth Coleman. The duo's main objective was getting to the quarterback, as they combined for 8.5 sacks for the Illini. However, Jacas and Coleman were also asked to play a key part in the passing game, seeing 55 and 87 snaps in pass coverage, respectively.

Sydnor and his fellow outside linebacker running mates will be key members of what Purdue hopes is an elite pass rush unit in 2023, but they are also expected to be stout in the run game and drop into coverage in certain scenarios. Similar to other position groups along the Purdue defense, the outside linebacker's versatility will play a large part in the success on that side of the football.

The various roles Ryan Walters asks his outside linebackers to play stems from the patented five-man front he runs to put the game in opposing quarterbacks' hands.

"He wants to show the same front every time, show the quarterback the same thing so they never know who's coming and who's not, so it's a great scheme," Sydnor said.

While Kevin Kane and the defensive coaching staff are still implementing their proven defense in West Lafayette, they are giving players some freedom as well. Sydnor thinks that trust is going a long way with the Boilermaker defenders and will pay dividends moving forward.

"They give us the leniency to make calls on the field, and they really trust us to be basically like quarterbacks on the field almost," Sydnor said.