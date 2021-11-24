 Julio Macis | Purdue football | kicker | 2022
football

Kicker Julio Macias will bring strong leg to Purdue in 2022

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
@TomDienhart1
West Noble High's Julio Macias will bring a big leg to campus next season.
MORE: Julio Macias commits to Purdue | 2022 commitments

At 6-5, 230 pounds, Julio Macias isn't your normal kicker. He's built more like a tight end. And, it was that frame that intrigued Purdue.

"That's something (Purdue special teams) Coach (Marty) Biagi loved, my size and frame," Macias told GoldandBlack.com. "You don't come across a kicker like that often."

