LB Roman Pitre has 'a huge upside,' according to his prep coach

Purdue added a third linebacker to its Class of 2022 haul with the commitment of Roman Pitre last Friday.

The 6-4, 220-pound Pitre is a Rivals.com three-star prospect who selected the Boilermakers over Arizona State. A product of the University Laboratory School in Baton Rouge, La., Pitre visited both Purdue and ASU. He also had offers from Baylor, Colorado, SMU, Tulane and Louisiana, among others.

Pitre is one of three linebackers--Nic Caraway and Domanick Moon are the others--in Purdue's 2022 Class, which has 11 commitments.



University Laboratory School is a 3A school in a 5A Louisiana system. The K-12 school, with roughly 460 kids in grades 9-12 out of a total enrollment of around 1,500, is located on the campus of LSU.

GoldandBlack.com spoke to Andy Martin, the head coach at the University Laboratory School, to get the low-down on Pitre.