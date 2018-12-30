More ($): Purdue's eyes turn to 2019

The past two seasons, Purdue's rallied when it's mattered most simply to make the postseason.

Next season, in Year 3 under Jeff Brohm and his coaching staff, it would seem like the Boilermakers will have enough pieces in place that a bowl bid may be considered more a starting point than a destination.

Here, GoldandBlack.com takes a quick very early look ahead at Purdue's personnel outlook, on paper, for 2019.

We start with the offense. A defensive breakdown will follow.