Looking Ahead: Purdue's offense in 2019
The past two seasons, Purdue's rallied when it's mattered most simply to make the postseason.
Next season, in Year 3 under Jeff Brohm and his coaching staff, it would seem like the Boilermakers will have enough pieces in place that a bowl bid may be considered more a starting point than a destination.
Here, GoldandBlack.com takes a quick very early look ahead at Purdue's personnel outlook, on paper, for 2019.
We start with the offense. A defensive breakdown will follow.
QUARTERBACK
Purdue will miss David Blough. How could it not, given all he meant to the program — especially this season — as both a player and leader? Blough really was the driving force behind the Boilermakers making something of this season after a worst-case scenario beginning to the season.
But Purdue now finds itself in an enviable position under the circumstances, with the luxury to replace a starting quarterback with a starting quarterback, with Elijah Sindelar back, maybe even with two seasons of eligibility remaining, should Purdue's best laid plans work out.
