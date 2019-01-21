Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-21 09:33:09 -0600') }} football Edit

Looking ahead: Purdue running backs

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack.com
@TomDienhart1
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
F0ai4lqj2mzccqunqlvy
Tario Fuller
Tom Campbell

MORE: QB Spring Preview

While Purdue endured personnel issues at some positions (Hello, offensive line! Hello, secondary!) the first two seasons of the Jeff Brohm Era, there were none at running back.

The staff had proven and productive options in the backfield the last two seasons in D.J. Knox and Markell Jones. Neither was spectacular, but both were workmanlike running backs who compensated for a lack of top-speed with toughness and grit. Both could move the chains. And now, both are gone as the Boilers turn the page and search for a No. 1 option.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}