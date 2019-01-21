MORE: QB Spring Preview



While Purdue endured personnel issues at some positions (Hello, offensive line! Hello, secondary!) the first two seasons of the Jeff Brohm Era, there were none at running back.

The staff had proven and productive options in the backfield the last two seasons in D.J. Knox and Markell Jones. Neither was spectacular, but both were workmanlike running backs who compensated for a lack of top-speed with toughness and grit. Both could move the chains. And now, both are gone as the Boilers turn the page and search for a No. 1 option.