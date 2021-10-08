Louisiana 2023 QB Rickie Collins commits to Purdue

Purdue received a commitment from Baton Rouge, La., quarterback Rickie Collins this morning.

The 6-1, 181-pound product of Woodlawn High is the Boilermakers' first commitment in the Class of 2023.



Collins is part of a growing collection of Purdue recruits from Louisiana. The 2022 Boilermaker class includes LB Roman Pitre and OL Malachi Preciado. The 2021 Class included DB Jah'von Grigsby.

Purdue has a commitment from a quarterback in the Class of 2022: Brady Allen. The Boilermakers didn't sign a quarterback in the Class of 2021.

