It has been a record breaking season for true freshman Luke Gaffney. He's been top in the Big Ten in all the notable offensive categories for much of the season – entering the Big Ten Tournament with a .368/.458/.652 slash line and 12 home runs, 30 extra-base hits, 63 RBI, 60 RBI and perhaps most impressively 28 walks vs. 30 strikeouts. He has an opportunity to post just the fourth 1.100-plus OPS season by a Boilermaker since 2001.

That was enough for him to be named Big Ten Freshman of the Year. He is just the second player in Purdue history to earn the honor and first since Matt Bischoff in 2007.

Gaffney was also a Second Team All-Conference selection and was named to the All-Freshman team.

In addition to Gaffney's honors Purdue placed three players on the Third Team All-Conference in outfielder Mike Bolton Jr., Friday starter Jordan Morales, and catcher Connor Caskenette. Weekday starter Cole Van Assen was also named to the all-Freshman team with a 5-2 record in nine starts. Thomas Green received the sportsmanship award for Purdue.

Caskenette had a league best 69 RBI on the season with Gaffney just behind him with 63 RBI.

In today's loss to Indiana Purdue hit three home runs to establish a single season team record in that category.



