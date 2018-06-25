Breakdown ($): Malik Hall

A day after landing Mason Gillis, Purdue will have another of its top targets on campus Monday for an unofficial visit as Malik Hall makes an unofficial visit.

The Rivals.com four-star forward and top-50 prospect from Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas is a Chicagoland native and for the second time will be making the drive down to Purdue while home in Illinois. He previously visited in the winter for a Boilermaker home game, then returned shortly thereafter with his entire prep school team while it was passing through West Lafayette following a tournament in Northwest Indiana.

Hall, ranked 49th nationally by Rivals.com, also holds offers from Oregon, Butler, Wisconsin, Iowa, Texas and a slew of others. Villanova offered him in the spring and Kansas reportedly offered earlier in his prep career.