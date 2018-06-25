Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-06-25 09:07:28 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Malik Hall visiting Purdue today

Njeowhduzp1ze5vxpsmu
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

Breakdown ($): Malik Hall

A day after landing Mason Gillis, Purdue will have another of its top targets on campus Monday for an unofficial visit as Malik Hall makes an unofficial visit.

The Rivals.com four-star forward and top-50 prospect from Sunrise Christian Academy in Kansas is a Chicagoland native and for the second time will be making the drive down to Purdue while home in Illinois. He previously visited in the winter for a Boilermaker home game, then returned shortly thereafter with his entire prep school team while it was passing through West Lafayette following a tournament in Northwest Indiana.

Hall, ranked 49th nationally by Rivals.com, also holds offers from Oregon, Butler, Wisconsin, Iowa, Texas and a slew of others. Villanova offered him in the spring and Kansas reportedly offered earlier in his prep career.

Uxaodh9vt09pfqozfm7z

Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?

Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook

More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast

Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2018. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}