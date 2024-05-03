Four years, four All-American campaigns, a pair of NAIA National Player of the Year awards and laying claim to being Marian's all-time leading scorer. Just about anything one could accomplish in a collegiate career, Ella Collier did it.

Throughout that success at the NAIA level, Collier's mind wondered toward how she would perform do at the Division I level.

"It's definitely something I've always thought about," Collier said. "I loved Marian and I just wanted to show my loyalty to them and finish out the four years and be someone and something there. Which, I can say I got to accomplish within those four years. So then I just kind of felt like returning for my fifth year, it's like what else is there to accomplish? I got to do everything that I could have ever dreamt of doing there. So, I thought maybe it's time to take it to the next level so that I can translate my game to do one level."

A move from NAIA to Division I wasn't as picture perfect as she may have hoped, however. Upon exploring the possibility, the schools to reach out, which included Butler, Bradley, Northern Kentucky and others, didn't quite pique the interest of the Marian star.

Collier's mind went from a potential jump in competition to either returning to Marian or hanging up the sneakers for good. That's when her former head coach came calling with an opportunity of a lifetime.

"So like my only option at the time, was just return back to Marian if I wanted to take my fifth year. It was either no fifth year and or return back to Marian. Then Sunday night, Coach G, she reached out to me," Collier said.

Katie Gearlds and Collier were together for one year, during the now Purdue head coach's last season with the Knights in 2020-21. Collier reflected back to what drew her toward Gearlds her first time in the recruiting process and how the two formed a close bond during their one year together.

"She took the time to get to know me as a person and as a player. She doesn't coach or try to understand each of her players the same. She actually takes the time to get to know you and how you need to be coached, how you need to be talked to and that's what really kind of built our relationship," Collier said.

Gearlds expressed her desire to get Collier up to West Lafayette for a visit, where she provided another avenue for the ex-Marian standout.

"She had reached out to me and was like, we really want you to come visit campus sometime this week. Before you say yes or no visit, see how it feels, how you like it, and then let us know," Collier said.