BLOOMINGTON -- When asked if he runs angry when playing against Indiana, Markell Jones took it one step further.

"I would say I ran p—-sed off," Jones said.

The Purdue senior tailback, who grew up in Columbus just 37 miles from Indiana's Memorial Stadium, says he still takes it personally that Indiana never recruited him heavily or offered him a scholarship. As a result, Jones tries to make the Hoosiers’ program pay every time he lines up opposite of them. In a 28-21 victory Saturday, Jones led Purdue with 95 yards on just 11 carries and a 32-yard touchdown run late in the fourth quarter where he dragged at least two Indiana defenders to the end zone.

Jones spoke after the second straight win over Indiana that he's still amazed Indiana coaches "couldn't find me" as a high school prospect and Indiana defenders couldn't find a way to stop the 210-pound tailback in the second half on Saturday.

"They never recruited me (and) they never offered me and especially growing up 35-40 minutes from here in Columbus, I had to hear about Indiana all the time and I hate that," Jones said. "I hate red. I prefer gold and black. That's my motivation coming into this game."

In his fourth Bucket Game, Jones leaves his college career with a 2-2 record against the in-state rival and accumulated 443 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the Hoosiers, Jones said after the win Saturday that "something switches" when he plays in the Bucket Game.

"He knows what is at stake in this rivalry and he shows up big time," Purdue quarterback David Blough said. "He's been phenomenal in the last two Bucket Games and is a major reason we're 2-0 in those games."

Jones had a career-high 217 yards last year in a 31-24 win over Indiana, which is the fifth-highest rushing total in the history of the rivalry game. Jones made an impact late in the 2018 version of the Bucket Game as the senior helped seal this second straight win over the hated in-state opponent. The Boilermakers had 82 of its 130 rushing yards in the fourth quarter and Jones had 63 of his 95 yards on the ground after halftime.

Jones has trailed D.J. Knox in total carries for the 2018 season but has a knack for making big plays.

"It's tough for him when D.J. Knox is getting all the carries but he's been a great teammate and been a great blocker for us,” coach Jeff Brohm said. “He's a guy that has been through a lot as well and I think he's matured a lot as a player and a person.

“He’sa guy that has a bright future and he's certainly become a great leader for us.