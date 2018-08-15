Ticker
Marvin Grant, George Karlaftis make the updated Rivals250

Photo by Brandon Brown

Two members of Purdue's attention-getting 2019 recruiting class are included in Rivals.com's new Rivals250 rankings, released Tuesday.

Safety Marvin Grant, already a 250 member, moved up two spots to No. 110 nationally.

Meanwhile, defensive lineman and George Karlaftis debuted in the rankings at No. 197.

Purdue targets David Bell (126), Milton Wright (209), Brenton Strange (212), JJ Weaver (213), Jacob Bandes (219) and Cameron Williams (238) are also included in the rankings.

