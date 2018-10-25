Running back LJ Scott's health is just one of the many question marks facing Michigan State this weekend. USA Today Sports Images

MSU running the ball versus Purdue against the run

Michigan State's injuries on its offense have been well documented, and the combination of being dinged up at both running back and on the offense line doesn't bode well for the Spartans. LJ Scott, who missed four games with an ankle injury, did return against Michigan last week, but managed just 25 yards in 10 carries. If Scott can return to form, he is dangerous as he rushed for nearly 1,000 yards in both 2016 and '17. Yet, Purdue's rush defense has been stout the past two weeks. Purdue must control this category to win in East Lansing.

Michigan State passing versus Purdue against the pass

Quarterback Brian Lewerke sustained a shoulder injury two weeks ago in the win at Penn State and was ineffective (to be nice, five of 25 passing for just 66 yards) last week in the home loss to Michigan. Still, Lewerke has practiced this week, but if he can't be effective throwing the ball downfield, don't be surprised if backup Rocky Lombardi gets the call. Last week's season-ending injury to receiver Felton Davis, the Spartans top big-play receiver, is devastating to an offense that has scored just 26 points in its past two games. Cody White, another big-play guy, was lost in Week 4, so the Spartans are in need of healthy options just about everywhere in their passing game.

Purdue run game vs. Michigan State against the run

The Spartans realize that if they are going to win more games this year, the defense will have to carry the day. And expect Purdue to have troubles running the football on Saturday as MSU gives up just 2.6 yards per carry and just 79 yards per game. The Boilermakers struggled for much of the game running against Ohio State, until D.J. Knox broke a couple of long TD runs. Michigan State has had a history of rising up when things look bleak under coach Mark Dantonio, so expect the Spartan front to be primed and ready for a physical battle with Purdue.

Purdue passing the ball versus Michigan State against the pass

Quarterback David Blough could make Purdue history by passing for a fourth-consecutive 300-yard game, but it won't be easy against an MSU secondary. Despite giving up an average of 275 yards per game, MSU has experience at safety and cornerback and has nine picks and 16 sacks. It will be important for Purdue's receivers to be able to get off press coverage as MSU likes it corners close to the line of scrimmage. But that could open up opportunities in the middle for Boilermaker tight ends and Rondale Moore. If Purdue can limit turnovers and Moore can continue to play near the level he has of late, the Boilermakers can win this category. But it doesn't figure to be easy.

Special teams

The Boilermakers will have to be mindful of MSU's trickery on special teams as Dantonio, like Brohm, loves to gamble in this area. Michigan State kicker Matt Coghlin hasn't missed a field goal attempt in eight tries in 2018, and is 23 of 27 for his career. His long in 2018 is 49 yards. The Spartans have seen injuries strike on special teams as well, as freshman Tyler Hunt had to replace Jake Hartbarger, who was injured in Week 2. Hunt has been decent, averaging just over 40 yards per kick. MSU's kickoff specialist Cole Hahn has 19 touchbacks in 35 kicks, so Moore may get a chance or two for a return. Purdue had a good week on special teams against Ohio State, and, at least on paper, should be able to compete on an equal level against the Spartans.

Intangibles