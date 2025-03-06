Matt Painter and Trey Kaufman-Renn talk Purdue at Illinois

We've made it to the end of another regular season.



Purdue's season has battled program expectations and the reality of having to replace Zach Edey. Matt Painter's squad of talented juniors and reinforced freshmen have done a commendable job despite a four game losing streak that cost Purdue a chance at winning the Big Ten for a third straight season.



Purdue is 21-9 overall and 13-6 in conference play. Purdue has also maintained its top-25 ranking all season and finds itself at #18 heading into its final game of the regular season.



That final game won't be an easy one as Purdue has to go on the road to take on Illinois in its final game of the season with plenty on the line. A win, and Purdue will continue its streak of the double-bye in the Big Ten Tournament. A loss, and well, the Big Ten tiebreakers could get real complicated depending on how the final games play out this week.





Here's what Matt Painter and Trey Kaufman-Renn had to say about Purdue's trip to Champaign, Illinois on Friday.



Check back with Boiler Upload for a full game preview later today.