Matt Painter, CJ Cox, and Camden Heide talk ahead of Rutgers at Purdue

Spirits were higher on Monday after Purdue broke its four game losing streak on Friday. With just two games remaining, Purdue prepares for its final week of Big Ten play. That means hosting Rutgers on Tuesday night before a final road game at Illinois on Friday.



It'll be a quick turnaround, but Purdue needs to win the final two games of the season to secure a top-seed in the NCAA Tournament and any hope of a preferred location in the first two rounds of the tournament.



Camden Heide talked about Purdue's growth over the season, and the mental focus it takes to lock in this time of year. Israel also talks to CJ Cox about Rutgers and his role this season.



But first, Matt Painter previews the rematch against Rutgers and his two bench wings. Check out Boiler Upload later today for a full game preview.