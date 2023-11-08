Matt Painter is getting pretty good at this. Painter has Purdue landing the 8th best recruiting class in the nation 2024 according to Rivals with the additions of Raleigh Burgess , Jack Benter , Daniel Jacobsen , CJ Cox , and Kanon Catchings . Kanon Catchings highlights the group of five, a four-star top-35 wing that joined Overtime Elite this year after playing his first three high school seasons at Brownsburg. He joins four-star Raleigh Burgess who missed the end of his junior season with a foot injury, three-star seven plus footer Daniel Jacobsen , sweet shooting three-star Jack Benter, and switch army knife and three-star guard CJ Cox . It's a deep class that hits on all Purdue's priorities the last few seasons. Catchings combines elite athleticism with great touch and shooting. The wing will be an NBA player someday. Raleigh Burgess and Daniel Jacobsen offer versatility from the big spot. Burgess is a highly skilled, tough post presence, and skilled out on the perimeter with quick burst for a tweener big. Jacobsen glides for someone on the other side of seven feet tall. He has touch and can dribble, plays with the ball, and really moves up the court in transition. He has a nice shot from three and will just need to add bulk when he gets to Purdue. CJ Cox is a hidden gem that Matt Painter has raved about. He's a hard-nosed defender with great patience and elite pull up shooting and footwork on the offensive side of the ball. He's a dynamic scorer that has extended his range out to the three-point line. Jack Benter might be the best scorer in Indiana. He's 6'5" and is definitely the best shooter in the state. He's had to take on more and more of the offensive responsibility as a scorer and play maker in his three years at Brownstown Central and nearly brought his team to the state finals last year. He'll be a contender for Mr. Basketball this season. That's five players in one class, an already big number, but Matt Painter says he is possibly looking for one more guard to round out the class.

Purdue released this statement about the 2024 class including quotes and stats on each player:

Purdue head coach Matt Painter has announced that five prospects have signed their national letters of intent and will join the Boilermakers for the 2023-24 season.





The class is ranked eighth by Rivals.com and ninth nationally by 247Sports. It is Purdue’s highest-ranked recruiting class since the class of 2007, when the Baby Boilers were ranked No. 4 nationally by Scout.com and No. 5 by Rivals.com.





The class is second in the Big Ten behind Rutgers according to Rivals.com.





Guards C.J. Cox and Jack Benter, wing Kanon Catchings and post players Raleigh Burgess and Daniel Jacobsen have all submitted their paperwork and are now officially members of the Boilermakers.





“Obviously, we were able to touch a lot of points with this class. Anytime you have skill like these guys provide who can move and pass and play together, it really opens up a lot of different things you can run on both ends. Getting size and versatility in this class was really important to us,” Painter said. “We’ve got a bit of everything with this class and can still take one more player. We still need some help in our backcourt with what we are losing this year. We feel like if we can get one more guard that it will really help our case next season and moving forward. We’re excited about this class and where we are going with our program. This is a class that has a lot of skill and high basketball IQ.”





Under Painter, Purdue’s recruiting classes have now been ranked in the top 20 three different times (2007 – 5th; 2012 – 19th; 2024 – 8th).