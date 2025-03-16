Matt Painter provides updates on Fletcher Loyer's elbow injury

Addressing media after Selection Sunday, Matt Painter provided an update on starting guard Fletcher Loyer's elbow injury that he suffered in Purdue's Big Ten Tournament loss to Michigan on Friday night.



During the second half of that game, Loyer went down near the opposing team's basket while he trying to save a ball. Painter said Loyer didn't even know what happened exactly, but when Loyer got up, he was holding his elbow. The elbow had already started to discolor and take on swelling as he made his way back to the bench.



Loyer ended up returning to the game a few minutes later, but there was still concern about the guard's injury heading into the NCAA Touranment.



"I don't think he'll practice, but we'll see," Painter said about Loyer. Purdue plays on Thursday in Providence Rhode Island which means Monday will be its final practice at home before the team travels to Rhode Island to take on High Point.



Painter's certain that there is plenty of optimism about Loyer's availability who has never missed a start in his three year career at Purdue.



"He'll definitely play," Painter added. "He just needs to rest it right now. He's been getting treatment. He saw the doctor. It's kind of a sprain with his elbow. It looked worse than it - it swelled up right away. I thought that was a bone. That's what scared me, right away. And the way he held it or didn't, right?"



Painter was referencing Loyer as he walked off the court. He had his arm at his side, and seemed to have trouble holding it up.



"You always see that with like a shoulder," Painter said. "We expect him to play. I don't think he'll practice tomorrow. I think we're gonna rest him and have him ready once we get there."



That's as good as Purdue could have hoped for. Loyer has started every game under Matt Painter in his three game career.