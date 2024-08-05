Max Klare is no stranger to the injury big during his football career, having dealt with a broken collarbone in high school, as well as a lingering ankle issue across his first two years as a Boilermaker.

It was that same left ankle, that he suspected would give out at some point, that put a damper on what was shaping up to be a breakout campaign for the then redshirt freshman tight end. After a strong start to his 2023 campaign, being a favorite target of quarterback Hudson Card, he would watch the rest of the season from the sidelines after his deltoid snapped in the Illinois game.

Despite the season-derailing ailment, similar to coming off previous injuries, Klare expects to continue improving as he returns to the field for the first time in nearly 11 months. Justin Sinz shares that same sentiment regarding his rising tight end as well.

"I just feel like every time I come back from injury, I only get better. So that's the best way to look at it, and that's the way I am moving forward," Klare said. "Going through anything like that can only make you tougher."

"Max has been doing an awesome job. Obviously, he was off to a really strong start last season before the injury, but he's come back this spring, summer, start to fall camp, even stronger," Sinz said.

Now that Klare is back and at 100% again, he expects to take that step forward with the help of his improved mentality and football IQ, as well as the physical attributes that made him a top target for the Boilermakers a year ago.

"I think you can expect a more developed player, just more in tune with the offense, more in tune with the quarterback, understanding the defense, more and just a more well rounded player in all aspects of the game," Klare said.

Klare turned into Hudson Card's safety net early in the season last year, being a favorite third down target in particular for the Boilermakers' signal caller. As the pair heads into year two together, they are looking to ramp that up even further while being more comfortable in Graham Harrell's Air Raid system.

"I mean, it makes a lot easier, year two being in the same system. We're pretty close off the field too. So, you know, we kind of have that trust on the field. I think just the more reps we get after a year, the better it's gonna be," Klare said.