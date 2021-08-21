Mental busts on defense help offense win day in second Purdue scrimmage

In last Saturday's scrimmage, Jeff Brohm felt the defense won the day. Today, in the second and final scrimmage of training camp, Brohm felt the offense had the upper-hand. "Well, it was an interesting day," said Brohm. "It's almost a tale of two stories. So, today, the defense was not good. Offense was very productive, which is alarming and yet good ... "While defense has practiced well and had a great scrimmage last week, this was not a good day. So, we've got to learn from it, we got to make sure that we try not to allow it to happen again and we've got to push forward." What was the issue for the defense--which has a new staff and is breaking in a new scheme--on what was a hot Saturday inside Ross-Ade Stadium? "We gave up some big plays up the field," said Brohm. "I think a lot of it was mental busts, for whatever reason. I have to look at the film. So, I think it was a combination of us making good plays and them getting beat. But I think a lot of it was some mental busts. "We weren't on the same page with some shifts and motions and things that happened. And that made it look worse than it was. I'll look at the film and see. But, our guys and coaches and players understand that today was not a good day on defense. We gotta improve ... " Today was about the offense.

"We actually threw the ball very well today," said Brohm. "And then had way too many plays up the field. Quarterbacks, receivers stood out and did a good job. It was a productive day for them. But not the defense."

Quarterback battle

According to Brohm, the competition continues to burn between junior Jack Plummer, fifth-year senior Aidan O'Connell and fifth-year senior Austin Burton. Redshirt freshman Michael Alaimo has been out with a toe issue, per Brohm. The staff is no closer to making a decision on a No. 1 quarterback after a day in which Brohm says the signal-callers played well. Could the fifth-year Boilermaker coach opt to play multiple quarterbacks in 2021? "We'll always be open to that," said Brohm. "I think all these guys can do some different things. They all understand the offense now. While we could play one, we could play multiple. So, we'll just kind of see how that goes. "Every game, we will determine if we have a small package here and there for someone else. Like everything, they're all competitive. And they've done a good job. And we feel confident if they have to go in the game, which can be a problem but it's a good problem to have for us as a team to have capable quarterbacks that have improved every week that we feel can help us win."

DaMarcus Mitchell back at it

Senior LEO DaMarcus Mitchell saw action in the scrimmage after missing significant time in camp tending to his health. "Yes, DaMarcus Mitchell is back, and we're easing him in to some things," said Brohm. "But, yes, he was back and we got to continue to push that forward." More good news: Sophomore safety Marvin Grant and junior cornerback Jamari Brown--a transfer from Kentucky--also are easing back from injuries. Brown saw action today. "Marvin Grant was back this week and he's got to be a productive player for us," said Brohm. "He's one, as well, that when he knows what to do, he can be very effective. But, he's got to just make sure that we're sound and he's the quarterback of the back-end and that he fully understands the package and how to execute it." Come game week in September, Brohm thinks 90-95 percent of his squad will be healthy and ready. "To say you can have 100 (percent), probably not," said Brohm. "So, there might be a few that can't make it back. But, that's every year. We've got to deal with it."

Special teams work galore

Brohm says his squad spent a good amount of time working on all aspects of special teams: Eeturns, coverages, field goals, PATs, punts.

The 2021 team is slated to have a new punter in 23-year-old freshman Australian Jack Ansell and a new kicker in Samford grad transfer Mitchell Fineran. So far, so good, according to Brohm. "The punting situation has gone like we thought," said Brohm. "Jack Ansell has done a good job." Ansell is getting pushed by redshirt freshman Brendan Cropsey and fifth-year senior Zac Collins.

As for the kicking, which has sophomore Ben Freehill and redshirt freshman Edward Dellinger pressing Fineran.

"There's been a few ups and downs here lately," said Brohm. "But that's part of it. We just got to work through it. They definitely have the ability, it's just about getting the confidence and going out there, believing you can get it done. But, they definitely have the ability and I think they can play well."

End of camp