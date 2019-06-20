Purdue got its quarterback earlier this week when Michael Alaimo of Saint Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, N.J., committed.

He is a 6-4, 208-pound four-star prospect, according to Rivals.com. Alaimo completed 54 percent (102-of-186) of his passes last season for 1,450 yards with 13 touchdowns and three interceptions in his first season as the starter at the north New Jersey prep powerhouse program.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with Augie Hoffmann, Alaimo's coach at Saint Joseph Regional High School in Montvale, N.J.

GoldandBlack.com: What are his strengths?

Hoffmann: I think the biggest thing is he obviously has a big-time arm. That is what jumps out. For a high school kid, he can make all of the throws. And he makes them efficiently. What people don’t understand is his pure athleticism is as strong as we have ever seen. He is such a natural talent. And he has natural athletic ability. The kid can run, he can jump, he can catch, there will be so many things they will be able to do with him. That’s what’s gonna make him so attractive.

GoldandBlack.com: What other sports does he play?

Hoffmann: He played baseball and basketball. But after his freshman year, I think he saw the hand-writing on the wall with football and dedicated his time there. There is no doubt if he played basketball here, he would be a starter and average a double-double. If he had played, baseball, he would have been the shortstop and hit over. 400.

GoldandBlack.com: What does he need to improve on?

Hoffmann: He will have to learn the college game and understand some more sophisticated defenses. He also will need to understand that at the next level, these kids are fast and can run. The window has to be there now. What looks open isn’t open, that type of stuff.

GoldandBlack.com: What did he like about Purdue?

Hoffmann: They had been recruiting him pretty good. I think he’s drawn to the fact the Brohms are there, they are QBs. That is No. 1. No. 2, he loved the campus when he was out there. He said it felt comfortable, he enjoyed it, he thought it was a beautiful place to be. And he felt like he was at home with a great opportunity to play and be successful. It worked out.

GoldandBlack.com: What type of school is Saint Joseph?

Hoffmann: We are a Catholic school in north Jersey. All boys, 500 kids. We are the smallest school in Group 4 non-public. We won the state last year, we finished top 18 in the country. We were No. 1 in 2016, 2013 and 2012 … so he play against great competition each week.

GoldandBlack.com: Can he throw the ball 50 yards?

Hoffmann: Oh, god yes. He can just flick his wrist and throw it 50 yards.



GoldandBlack.com: What type of a student is he?

Hoffmann: He is an honors kid. He really checks all of the boxes.



GoldandBlack.com: What other schools did he consider?

Hoffmann: It came down to Purdue and Michigan State. He had a bunch of offers. He had visited Michigan State a couple of weeks prior. And he really liked it. That is why he wanted to get out to Purdue and see it. He loved it. We talked Tuesday night and he said: "Coach, I want to put this to bed." I said: "OK, let’s put this thing together." On his visit, (the Purdue staff) did a great job. He thought it was such a special thing that Coach (Brohm) spent all of that time with him, the OC (Brian Brohm), too. They did a great job on the visit.

GoldandBlack.com: Do you think he will graduate early and arrive for spring ball 2020?

Hoffmann: Our school, because of our graduation requirements, theology and all that stuff, we haven’t had anyone graduate early. I can’t say “no.” we just have not done it.