Michigan State 75, Purdue 66: Postgame Video

Purdue's second half defense is now officially a concern. For the second straight game the Boilermakers were blitzed in the second half as MIchigan State shot better than 68% from the floor. The loss was Purdue's third striaght, its first 3-game losing streak in five years, and it dealt a serious blow to Purdue's hopes for a third straight Big Ten championship.
The Spartans were too tenacious on defense, forcing Braden Smith into six turnovers. They also assaulted the rim for 10 dunks as they regularly got behind the Purdue defense all night.
Here is all of Boiler Upload's postgame video from East Lansing.
Matt Painter
Braden Smith, Fletcher Loyer, and Trey Kaufman-Renn
