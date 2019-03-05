PDF: Purdue-Minnesota statistics

MINNEAPOLIS — This wasn't the first time Purdue faced the headwinds of significant obstacles — offensive inefficiency central among them — on the road.

The difference this time? Purdue didn't win anyway.

Following Tuesday night's 73-69 loss at Minnesota, the No. 11 Boilermakers' championship celebration — if there's to be one — will have to wait.

Purdue shot only 35 percent for the game — 7-of-31 from Big Ten leading scorer Carsen Edwards and just 1-of-8 from recent standout Matt Haarms — and missed half its 18 free throws. The Boilermakers couldn't pull off their defensive priority to keep Minnesota out of transition, part of the reason Amir Coffey lit it up for 32 points. The bench, for the second time in three games, was a liability, or as Matt Painter put it, "We couldn't play them."

Yet, once again, despite such things, here was Purdue again with a chance to win ugly on the road, like it did at Indiana and Nebraska, the very reason it's even in this position to win the Big Ten.

This time, though, it failed where it had before thrived.

"We didn't make the plays down the stretch that we'd been making," senior Grady Eifert said. "I had a couple bone-headed throwaways at the end and there were just silly mistakes down the end of the game that we normally don't make. On the road it's always tough to close out games and we just weren't able to do it tonight."

It had its chances.

After the Boilermakers trailed by 12 with 14 minutes to go — almost exactly the same position Purdue rallied itself out of in the first meeting with Minnesota in Mackey Arena — Eifert made back-to-back threes, then Nojel Eastern a free throw to tie the game at 54 with eight-and-a-half minutes left.

