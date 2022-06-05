Monday Morning Recruiting Review: Weekend 1 Officials

Purdue hosted eight official visitors to open the June recruiting window, six of them from previously uncommitted targets.

There will be multiple commitments from the visit lineup, only one of which has thus far been announced. Ohio linebacker Owen Davis went public on Sunday.

Safety Dillon Thieneman has strong connections to Purdue and has been a priority for Boilermaker coaches. He's given Minnesota and Northwestern credible looks, but Purdue has long loomed large for Thieneman.

Texas' Terrell Washington is one of Purdue's priorities for what could be a multi-player 2023 running back class and he visited West Lafayette this weekend with Purdue standing as his biggest offer at the moment.