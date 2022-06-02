Primer: June's first football official visit weekend

Purdue QB commitment Rickie Collins

Even as the college football recruiting landscape has shifted immeasurably following the advent of Name-Image-Likeness and transfer reform, June remains a crucial month, as summer official visits commence, months in advance of the December signing period. At Purdue, Weekend 1 will kick off a big month of visits. Here's a look at the prospects Purdue's expected to host this weekend for official visits.

The four-star NOLA quarterback has been committed to the Boilermakers since the fall, but the Boilermaker coaches have a real fight on their hands, as his long-standing pledge hasn't deterred would-be poachers. Oregon and Florida State are among the big-brand programs who've offered Collins this spring, and you can bet the SEC will make its presence known before long. Purdue's rep for being a quarterback-oriented program, with NFL credibility, obviously makes for a strong case with any QB and loomed large in Collins' early commitment.

Purdue's second 2023 commitment, the Carmel linebacker prospect's mind is already made up, and his role is now that of recruiter, a job he's taken seriously with his contemporaries around Indianapolis, several of which happen to be visiting this weekend as well.

The Purdue legacy — he's the younger brother of former Boilermaker safeties Jacob and Brennan Thieneman — has been a priority for more than a year, as Jeff Brohm and Co. offered him at camp nearly a year ago. As of now, Minnesota and Northwestern look like the main competition, with Purdue holding some real advantages here.

One of the top interior defensive line prospects in the country, the Rivals250 DT from Cathedral will start off his official visit slate in West Lafayette. He's a national recruit with Notre Dame and LSU among those most often associated with his recruitment, but Purdue's had him on campus multiple times and now gets a chance for its most substantive face time yet.

Another of Purdue's in-state defensive line priorities, Heldt will have his high school teammate in his ear this weekend lobbying for the Boilermakers. Other offers include Iowa, Indiana, Illinois, Vanderbilt and many more, with an Iowa visit on tap next weekend.



The versatile Decatur Central standout and younger brother of NFL quarterback Tommy Stevens, Aycen Stevens is another linebacker target for Purdue and A-list defensive priority. Visits to Virginia Tech, Iowa State and Nebraska are slated to get visits the rest of the month, too.

Another of Purdue's live-offer linebacker targets, the Ohioan is a key piece of a huge weekend for that position. The Boilermakers were Davis' first Power 5 offer.

The only uncommitted offensive target on this weekend's visit list, Washington is one of numerous running back targets on Purdue's board and a priority.

ONE VISIT POSTPONED