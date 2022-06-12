Monday Morning Recruiting Review: Weekend 2 Officials

Purdue hosted at least 12 more official visits over the weekend and already has a commitment from grad transfer running back Kobe Lewis to show for it.

There will be more.

Florida cornerback Zion Gunn visited Purdue this weekend with the Boilermakers as his big offer and a decision could come quickly.

This weekend could also go a long way toward establishing a solid defensive line class for Purdue, as Tennessee defensive tackle Drake Carlson and Kentucky defensive end Micah Carter visited this weekend and seem like very possibilities for the Boilermakers.

Defensive tackle Saadiq Clements, also from Kentucky, officially visited this weekend, too.