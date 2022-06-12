Monday Morning Recruiting Review: Weekend 2 Officials
During the busy recruiting month of June, GoldandBlack.com will publish our Monday Morning Recruiting Review. Try to guess when.
ANOTHER BIG WEEKEND AT PURDUE
Purdue hosted at least 12 more official visits over the weekend and already has a commitment from grad transfer running back Kobe Lewis to show for it.
There will be more.
Florida cornerback Zion Gunn visited Purdue this weekend with the Boilermakers as his big offer and a decision could come quickly.
This weekend could also go a long way toward establishing a solid defensive line class for Purdue, as Tennessee defensive tackle Drake Carlson and Kentucky defensive end Micah Carter visited this weekend and seem like very possibilities for the Boilermakers.
Defensive tackle Saadiq Clements, also from Kentucky, officially visited this weekend, too.
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news