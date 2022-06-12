 GoldandBlack - Monday Morning Recruiting Review: Weekend 2 Officials
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-06-12 23:01:08 -0500') }} football Edit

Monday Morning Recruiting Review: Weekend 2 Officials

Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com staff
@brianneubert

During the busy recruiting month of June, GoldandBlack.com will publish our Monday Morning Recruiting Review. Try to guess when.

ANOTHER BIG WEEKEND AT PURDUE

Purdue hosted at least 12 more official visits over the weekend and already has a commitment from grad transfer running back Kobe Lewis to show for it.

There will be more.

Florida cornerback Zion Gunn visited Purdue this weekend with the Boilermakers as his big offer and a decision could come quickly.

This weekend could also go a long way toward establishing a solid defensive line class for Purdue, as Tennessee defensive tackle Drake Carlson and Kentucky defensive end Micah Carter visited this weekend and seem like very possibilities for the Boilermakers.

Defensive tackle Saadiq Clements, also from Kentucky, officially visited this weekend, too.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}