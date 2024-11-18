Boilermusings for November 18

Well, the good news is that Purdue basketball has yet another quality non-conference win and will be in the top 10 in just a few hours. Volleyball also continues its hot streak with a pair of sweeps to stay in the top 10. Cross Country also has a qualifier for the national meet this coming weekend. That makes up for the dismal situation for football.

In regards to football, there is not much to say. It is the same thing every week. I think the most disturbing thing about Saturday is that after Purdue had a good punt that pinned the Nittany Lions on the 7-yard line, there was very little doubt a 93 yard drive was incoming. Said drive did happen, and the game was basically over from there.

The only thing we can wait for is Mike Bobinski’s decision after the Indiana game.