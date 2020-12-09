 Domanick Moon | Purdue football recruiting | Class of 2022
Moon 'loves all the things that go along with playing football'

Tom Dienhart • GoldandBlack
GoldandBlack.com, Associate Editor
In-state 2022 linebacker Domanick Moon commits to Purdue

Purdue has a good start to its Class of 2022 recruits, adding a recent verbal commitment from in-state linebacker Domanick Moon. He joins QB Brady Allen as the Boilermakers' 2022 commitments.

The 6-2, 225-pound Moon, who hails from the same high school as Purdue great Rod Woodson, had offers from the likes of Ball State, Syracuse, Toledo, Howard and Cincinnati. He's rated a three-star prospect by Rivals.

GoldandBlack.com caught up with the head coach at Fort Wayne Snider High, Kurt Tippmann, to get the skinny on Moon.

