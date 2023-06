As expected, the final cut for the men's U19 Team USA Basketball Team was announced Friday morning. Purdue will once again will be represented.



Incoming true freshman, Myles Colvin, was announced as part of the final 12-member roster for the team.



Colvin made his way to Colorado for the tryouts at the start of the week alongside 2024 Purdue commit Kanon Catchings. Catchings, despite just finishing his junior season in high school, made it to the final 18 players up for contention on the team.



Purdue Basketball is no stranger to the international basketball scene with Jaden Ivey and Zach Edey both earning their place on the FIBA U-19 World Cup All-Star team in 2021. Edey was playing for his Team Canada team while Caleb Furst joined Ivey on Team USA.



Ivey and Furst helped Team USA claim Gold against France at the 2021 World Cup by beating soon to be #1 pick Victor Wembanyama in the Finals, 83-31. Edey led Team Canada to a bronze medal.



For Colvin, this will jump start a summer that sees him play all over the country with Team USA and then later in the summer as Purdue participates in four games in Europe.



In just over a week, Team USA will be playing the Madagascar U-19 team in Debrecen, Hungary on June 24th followed by a match-up against Slovenia the next day and finishing round robin play with Lebanon on June 27th.