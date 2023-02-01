Purdue was Branch’s first FBS offer and he jumped on it. After the Boilermakers offered him, Branch earned a three-star rating from Rivals and is ranked as the 28th best prospect in the state of Missouri.

Branch was a largely unknown prospect until Purdue gave him an offer on January 20th. He held offers from the likes of Tennessee-Martin , Gardner-Webb, Northern Iowa, and Lindenwood, among several other FCS schools.

Arhmad Branch was a late addition to the 2023 recruiting class for Ryan Walters and Purdue . The Festus, Missouri native could end up being one of the best players in the class by the time his Boilermakers career wraps up.

The reason for the slow recruitment was because Branch is still relatively new to the game of football. He completed just his second season of football in 2022 with Festus. Prior to beginning football, Branch was focused on basketball and track and field, competing in the triple jump.

Despite the inexperience compared to prospects entering college football, Branch has shown success on the gridiron. As a senior, Branch had 1,020 all-purpose yards including 900 receiving and scored 16 touchdowns as a wide receiver. He earned a spot on the Class 4 Missouri All-State team this season, being voted on by the Missouri Football Coaches Association.

After being a standout as a wide receiver, Branch will come to Purdue with the athlete designation and could be in line to join the cornerbacks room in West Lafayette. His role will be more defined once he gets on campus and starts practicing with the team.

Branch possesses elite athletic ability as he runs a 4.52 40-yard dash and has a 40.2 inch vertical jump. Both of which will help him if he ends up at wide receiver or cornerback.

He will need more experience and time on the practice field before he is able to make a difference for the Boilermakers, but his physical traits make him one of the most intriguing prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.