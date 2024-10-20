Advertisement

in other news

Purdue Availability Report: Nyland Green and Hudson Card OUT vs. Oregon

Purdue Availability Report: Nyland Green and Hudson Card OUT vs. Oregon

Purdue football released its official availability report prior to Friday night's game against Oregon.

 • Dub Jellison
Purdue Weekend Sports Primer: October 18-20

Purdue Weekend Sports Primer: October 18-20

It is a busy weekend on campus.

 • Travis Miller
Purdue vs. No. 2 Oregon: How to watch, betting odds and more

Purdue vs. No. 2 Oregon: How to watch, betting odds and more

When, Where, How to Watch Purdue’s road matchup against No. 2 Oregon on Friday night in West Lafayette.

 • Dub Jellison
Season Player Preview | Fletcher Loyer

Season Player Preview | Fletcher Loyer

Purdue Basketball ULTIMATE SEASON PLAYER PREVIEW

 • Casey Bartley
Three Burning Questions for Purdue Football vs. Oregon

Three Burning Questions for Purdue Football vs. Oregon

Purdue looks to end its five-game losing streak on Friday night against No. 2 Oregon under the lights of Ross-Ade.

Premium content
 • Dub Jellison

in other news

Purdue Availability Report: Nyland Green and Hudson Card OUT vs. Oregon

Purdue Availability Report: Nyland Green and Hudson Card OUT vs. Oregon

Purdue football released its official availability report prior to Friday night's game against Oregon.

 • Dub Jellison
Purdue Weekend Sports Primer: October 18-20

Purdue Weekend Sports Primer: October 18-20

It is a busy weekend on campus.

 • Travis Miller
Purdue vs. No. 2 Oregon: How to watch, betting odds and more

Purdue vs. No. 2 Oregon: How to watch, betting odds and more

When, Where, How to Watch Purdue’s road matchup against No. 2 Oregon on Friday night in West Lafayette.

 • Dub Jellison
Advertisement
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 20, 2024
PFF Grades and notable stats from Purdue's 35-0 loss to Oregon
circle avatar
Dub Jellison  •  BoilerUpload
Staff Writer
Twitter
@DubJellison

Purdue suffered its sixth consecutive defeat on Friday night, falling 35-0 to No. 2 Oregon in a lopsided affair. Boiler Upload takes a look at the Pro Football Focus data and notable stats from the loss.

Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Purdue
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
football
Rivals250 Logo
2025 PROSPECT RANKINGS