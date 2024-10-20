PFF Grades and notable stats from Purdue's 35-0 loss to Oregon

in other news
Purdue Availability Report: Nyland Green and Hudson Card OUT vs. Oregon
Purdue football released its official availability report prior to Friday night's game against Oregon.
Purdue vs. No. 2 Oregon: How to watch, betting odds and more
When, Where, How to Watch Purdue’s road matchup against No. 2 Oregon on Friday night in West Lafayette.
Season Player Preview | Fletcher Loyer
Purdue Basketball ULTIMATE SEASON PLAYER PREVIEW
Three Burning Questions for Purdue Football vs. Oregon
Purdue looks to end its five-game losing streak on Friday night against No. 2 Oregon under the lights of Ross-Ade.
Purdue suffered its sixth consecutive defeat on Friday night, falling 35-0 to No. 2 Oregon in a lopsided affair. Boiler Upload takes a look at the Pro Football Focus data and notable stats from the loss.
