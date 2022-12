A long time coming.

Jimmy Liston, after committing to Purdue over a year ago as part of the 2022 class, will finally enroll this January as part of the 2023 recruiting class, the lone offensive lineman.

This fall he spent his time with IMG Academy in Florida, competing as a post-grad high school football player. Part of the reason for his delay in enrollment, was last summer he was wrestling for Team Illinois on a National Level, where he was a standout.