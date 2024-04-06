For a whole summer Braden Smith had to stew.



7 points on 2 of 10 shooting, 3 rebounds, 6 assists, and, most glaring, 7 turnovers.



Those numbers are a story that stuck with Purdue during the summer, and Braden Smith's only collection of stats in an NCAA Tournament game going into his sophomore year. Entering the 2024 season, Braden Smith had only ever known defeat in the NCAA Tournament. It's a loss that came with a lot of baggage. Purdue was just the second ever #1 seed to lose to a #16 seed.



And the NCAA Tournament is about guard play. That loss was about guard play. The numbers, 63-58, glare at Smith, reflecting his inability to generate offense at the highest level against the lowest seed.



Purdue had a guard problem, everyone seemed to know it. Everyone was certainly saying it. He heard it, but he didn't need to.



Smith is his own harshest critic, a swarm of twitter like trolls in his head screaming at him, and sometimes they come out like they did against Grambling State in his second game against a #16 seed when the offense wasn't buzzing and he was wide open at the three-point line and his shot didn't go.



He went to his bench, mouth wide open, full throat yelling at himself.

For a full year, he had to live with that last NCAA Tournament performance and it was his first real moment to respond. He wanted perfect, he demands it of himself, he found iron.





But after the volume of his play on the court, losses like last year, it turns Braden quiet.



"I was just quiet," Smith told me this week. "Just thought in my head, what went wrong? What could I have done to do better? Why I wasn't what I should be?"







Then Smith dropped 11 points and 10 assists against Grambling State. Then, he damn near triple doubled against Gonzaga, scoring 14, dishing 16 assists, and grabbing 6 rebounds. He almost did it again in the Elite Eight, scoring 9, but controlling the game and getting 7 rebounds and 7 assists.



Fueled by last year's March, Smith found his best. He became tough as iron.



And now Purdue is heading to the National Title game with perhaps the best possible situation.



Purdue won a Final Four game in spite of its point guard play at times, with Smith turning the ball over 5 times in the first half, and making just one shot on the night.



Smith's his own toughest critic, and he has plenty to critique about his play on Saturday night. Smith will enter the National Title game pissed off with himself and he'll get to take it out on whoever wins between Alabama and UConn.