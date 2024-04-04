There's a big man reckoning in Phoenix.



March is supposed be the time for guards to shine, but with NC State, Purdue, and UConn, this season looks to be defined by its biggest players.



Tomorrow Zach Edey will start collecting National Player of the Year awards for the second year in a row. He's led Purdue to its first Final Four in 44 years.



UConn has a chance to win its second straight National Championship with its star big, Donovan Clingan, proving his dominance on the inside including an 8 block performance and a 5 block, 3 steals against Illinois in the Elite Eight.



Then there's the story of the tournament, DJ Burns, who has led NC State on a miracle run that's included 9 straight wins - any one of them eliminating them from NCAA Tournament participation or the tournament itself.



All three of them couldn't be any more different, but each of them have defined their teams run, flashing old school and new school sensibilities from the post that has made Phoenix a must watch Final Four.



But if a big is going to make an unexpected splash in the Final Four, it won't be any of the heavy hitters.



Instead, look towards Burns' running mate who has a difficult combination of skills that could challenge Purdue's bigs, and a Purdue forward who has gone scoreless in half his NCAA Tournament games.