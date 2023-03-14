News More News
NCAA Tournament: Play-In Games and Round of 64 Schedule

Kyle Holderfield
Site Analyst
@Coach_H_HHS

Play in Games, Tuesday, March 14th & Wednesday, March 15th, 2023

The NCAA Tournament will tip off today with two play-in games

At 6:30 P.M., 16 seed, Southeast Missouri State, and Texas A&M Corpus-Christi will face off. The winner of this game gets the number one overall seed, Alabama. It will be easy to root for A&M Corpus Christi in this one, as former Purdue Assistant Coach, Steve Lutz is the head coach of the program. They ended the season with a 23-10 record overall.

The second game of the night will be two power five teams, fighting for a chance to play Iowa State, Pittsburgh, and Mississippi State both could beat the 6-seed Cyclones. That is a round-of-64 game to watch between the winner of the play-in game and Iowa State.

Tuesday, March 14 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio. All times Eastern)

No. 16 SE Missouri State vs. No. 16. Texas A&M CC | 6:30 p.m. | truTVNo. 11 Pitt vs. No. 11 Mississippi St. | 9 p.m. | truTV

The first play-in game of Wednesday has major implications for Purdue. The winner of the Farleigh Dickinson vs Texas Southern game will play Purdue at 6:50 PM Friday night. Farleigh Dickinson is actually in the NCAA Tournament due to the archaic NCAA Rules of transitioning to Division 1. Merrimack won the conference, but cannot represent them in the tournament, leaving the 2nd place team to do so.

Texas Southern, an 8 seed in the SWAC, made a run in their tournament to get the NCAA Bid. They came into the conference tournament with a 10-20 record but would win four games in a row, to get the bid.

These two are the two lowest 16 seeds according to Ken Pom. The reward? Playing the future national player of the year, Zach Edey.

Wednesday, March 15 (First Four in Dayton, Ohio. All times Eastern)

No. 16 Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 16 Texas Southern| 6:30 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 Nevada vs. No. 11 Arizona State | 9 p.m. | truTV

Round of 64, Thursday, March 16th, 2023

Thursday, March 16 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)

No. 9 West Virginia vs. No. 8 Maryland | noon| CBS

No. 13 Furman vs. No. 4 Virginia |12:30 p.m.| truTV

No. 10 Utah St. vs. No. 7 Missouri |1:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 16 Howard vs. No. 1 Kansas |1:50 p.m. | TBS

No. 16 SE Missouri St./Texas A&M CC vs. No. 1 Alabama |2:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 12 College of Charleston vs. No. 5 San Diego St.|3 p.m. | truTV

No. 15 Princeton vs. No. 2 Arizona |3:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 9 Illinois vs. No. 8 Arkansas |4:20 p.m. | TBS

No. 9 Auburn vs. No. 8 Iowa |6:45 p.m. | TNT

No. 12 Oral Roberts vs. No. 5 Duke |7 p.m. | CBS

No. 15 Colgate vs. No. 2 Texas |7:15 p.m. | TBS

No. 10 Boise St. vs. No. 7 Northwestern |7:25 p.m. | truTV

No. 16 Northern Kentucky vs. No. 1 Houston |9:15 p.m. | TNT

No. 13 Louisiana vs. No. 4 Tennessee |9:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 10 Penn State vs. No. 7 Texas A&M |9:45 p.m. | TBS

No. 15 UNC Asheville vs. No. 2 UCLA |9:55 p.m. | truTV

Games of note, Duke vs Oral Roberts and Louisiana vs Tennessee. If Purdue were to make it to the Sweet 16, they would play one of these four teams, with Duke appearing to be the national favorite to make it to the Sweet 16 of those four.


Round of 64, Friday, March 17th, 2023  

Friday, March 17 (Round of 64. All times Eastern)

No. 10 USC vs. No. 7 Michigan State |noon |CBS

No. 14 Kennesaw St. vs. No. 3 Xavier | 12:30 p.m. | truTV

No. 14 UC Santa Barbra vs. No. 3 Baylor | 1:20 p.m. | TNT

No. 12 VCU vs. No. 5 Saint Mary's | 1:50 p.m. | TBS

No. 15 Vermont vs. No. 2 Marquette| 2:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 11 Mississippi State/Pitt vs. No. 6 Iowa State | 3 p.m. | truTV

No. 11 N.C. State vs. No. 6 Creighton| 3:50 p.m. | TNT

No. 13 Iona vs. No. 4 UConn | 4:20 p.m. | TBS

No. 16 Texas Southern/Fairleigh Dickinson vs. No. 1 Purdue| 6:45 p.m. | TNT

No. 11 Providence vs. No. 6 Kentucky | 7 p.m. | CBS

No. 12 Drake vs. No. 5 Miami | 7:15 p.m | TBS

No. 14 Grand Canyon vs. No. 3 Gonzaga| 7:25 p.m. | truTV

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 8 Memphis | 9:15 p.m.| TNT

No. 14 Montana St. vs. No. 3 Kansas St. | 9:30 p.m. | CBS

No. 13 Kent State vs. No. 4 Indiana | 9:45 p.m. | TBS

No. 11 Arizona St/Nevada vs. No. 6 TCU | 9:55 p.m. | truTV

Obviously, the game to note is Purdue in their round-one matchup against either Farleigh Dickinson or Texas Southern. The other game for Boilermaker fans to watch is at 9:15 PM on TNT, Memphis vs Florida Atlantic.

Purdue will face one of those two teams if they win in the round of 64. The Owls have won 30 games, the most in program history, and Penny Hardaway's Memphis Tigers are led by standout guard Kendric Davis who averages over 20 points per game.

After the play-in games conclude, Boiler Upload will have a full team breakdown of Purdue's round-one opponent.

