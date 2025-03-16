NCAA Tournament preview - Early look, High Point by the numbers

Matt Painter spoke to media just a few minutes after learning who Purdue would be playing in the NCAA Tournament.





So deep insight into High Point will have to wait, but that doesn't mean Matt Painter didn't know anything about High Point and head coach Alan Huss.



In fact, Huss's connections with Purdue run in a few directions, including Matt Painter having sat in on Huss's practices.



"They won their league. They won their tournament. They won 14 straight games," Painter said about High Point, the Big South Conference winners. "So that's how far I got in two minutes of being up at the office. Obviously, he [Huss] was at Creighton with Coach Lusk... he was Rapheal Davis' prep school coach at La Lamiere."



Painter and his coaching staff will obviously spend the next four nights learning everything it can about High Point and preparing its program for the #4-#13 matchup, but we've been able to take a look at High Point and it's profile and can provide an early look at what High Point does well that should concern Purdue, and what it doesn't.