After #1 Purdue handled Grambling State 78-50 earlier in the night, Utah State took care of TCU 88-72 to give Purdue its dance partner as it looks to get back to the Sweet Sixteen.



Purdue's Zach Edey made history by becoming just the second player in fifty years to have at least 30 points and 20 rebounds in an NCAA Tournament game.



Utah State used hot shooting to make its way past TCU. Utah State was 8 of 19 from three and 14 of 15 from the free throw line. A familiar face led Utah State, Ian Martinez had 21 points. Martinez played at Maryland the last two seasons before transferring to play for the Aggies.



Isaac Johnson threw in 10 points, including 2 of 4 from three from the center spot. Utah State won despite being out rebounded by 11 against TCU.



Utah State held TCU to 36% from the floor.



It will be a clash of one of the nation's best three-point shooting teams against one of the nation's best three-point defenders. Purdue is shooting 41% from three while Utah State is holding teams to 29%.



We'll have more on the game tomorrow including game times and a full preview.