PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
NCAA Tournament Round of 32: #1 Purdue to play #8 Utah State
Casey Bartley
•
BoilerUpload
Basketball Columnist
After #1 Purdue handled Grambling State 78-50 earlier in the night, Utah State took care of TCU 88-72 to give Purdue its dance partner as it looks to get back to the Sweet Sixteen.
Purdue's Zach Edey made history by becoming just the second player in fifty years to have at least 30 points and 20 rebounds in an NCAA Tournament game.
Utah State used hot shooting to make its way past TCU. Utah State was 8 of 19 from three and 14 of 15 from the free throw line. A familiar face led Utah State, Ian Martinez had 21 points. Martinez played at Maryland the last two seasons before transferring to play for the Aggies.
Isaac Johnson threw in 10 points, including 2 of 4 from three from the center spot. Utah State won despite being out rebounded by 11 against TCU.
Utah State held TCU to 36% from the floor.
It will be a clash of one of the nation's best three-point shooting teams against one of the nation's best three-point defenders. Purdue is shooting 41% from three while Utah State is holding teams to 29%.
We'll have more on the game tomorrow including game times and a full preview.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