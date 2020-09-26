 COVID-19 testing update | Purdue University
Nine active COVID-19 cases for Purdue athletics this week

Purdue has provided an update on its athletic department's COVID-19 testing results.
Purdue has provided an update on its athletic department's COVID-19 testing results.

The Purdue athletic department reports nine active — and now 62 total positive COVID-19 cases — according to a weekly update on its testing results released on Saturday, up from five active cases last week.

Since early June, when athletic activity resumed, Purdue's athletic department has conducted 4,629 tests and yielded 62 positives. The past three weeks, it has acknowledged its positives as being student-athletes. It registered three positives each of the past two weeks prior to five last week.

At the end of the summer, Purdue had back-to-back weeks of zero positives prior to incurring three each of the past two weeks after school resumed.

Of the 62 positive cases, there have been no hospitalizations.

Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.

Purdue has been providing weekly testing updates. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.

This week's report follows Tuesday's announcement that the Big Ten will resume football on the weekend of Oct. 23-24 and begin daily rapid-response testing no later than the end of next week.

WEEKLY PURDUE RESULTS SINCE TESTING BEGAN JUNE 8
Date Case Total Active Cases Total Tests

July 23

27

5

415

July 31

35

8

573

August 7

37

2

787

August 14

37

0

1,063

August 21

37

0

1,245

August 28

40

3

1,881

Sept. 4

43

3

2,606

Sept. 11

46

3

3,269

Sept. 18

53

5

3,954

Sept. 25

62

9

4,629

