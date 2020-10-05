 COVID-19 testing update | Purdue University
No active COVID-19 cases for Purdue athletics this week

Purdue has provided an update on its athletic department's COVID-19 testing results.
The Purdue athletic department reports zero active COVID-19 cases within Its athletic department, according to a weekly update on its testing results released on Monday, down from nine active cases last week and five the week prior.

Daily rapid-response testing began at the start of this month.

Since early June, when athletic activity resumed, Purdue's athletic department has conducted 5,953 tests and yielded 63 positives.

At the end of the summer, Purdue had back-to-back weeks of zero positives prior to incurring three each of the past two weeks after school resumed.

Purdue's protocol for handling positive tests includes contact-tracing measures to identify those who may have come in contact with an infected person. A location on campus has been set aside for those who test positive to be quarantined.

Purdue has been providing weekly testing updates. It also reports data to the Indiana State Health Department.

WEEKLY PURDUE RESULTS SINCE TESTING BEGAN JUNE 8
Date Case Total Active Cases Total Tests

July 23

27

5

415

July 31

35

8

573

August 7

37

2

787

August 14

37

0

1,063

August 21

37

0

1,245

August 28

40

3

1,881

Sept. 4

43

3

2,606

Sept. 11

46

3

3,269

Sept. 18

53

5

3,954

Sept. 25

62

9

4,629

Oct. 5

63

0

5,953

{{ article.author_name }}