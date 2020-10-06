There’s Rondale Moore, David Bell and Milton Wright. Don’t forget about Amad Anderson, Jr., Jackson Anthrop and Jared Sparks. And TJ Sheffield and Mershawn. Rice teem with potential, too. Oh, and there are four tantalizing freshmen. The talent oozes at receiver for Purdue.

"On an individual basis, I think these guys have to make sure that they are getting the most out of what they are capable of doing," said co-offensive coordinator/receivers coach JaMarcus Shephard after practice on Tuesday. "The best part about it is, Rondale does bring out the best in them. As they are recognizing how he participates in things, how he runs his routes, how he releases, they are learning as they are watching.

"When we get in the film room, I'm able to coach him up in the room, and they hear how he takes coaching and so on and so forth, it's truly a blessing just to have him there. But I think the sky's the limit with No. 4 and the rest of those guys. We got a lot of guys out there. These guys got to go out there and perform."

And it begins with Moore, who provided a big boost last month when he opted back in for his redshirt sophomore season to the excitment of Purdue fans.

"We've got some guys out there who are being weapons and becoming weapons out there for us," said Shephard. "Where it's not just about designing something for just Rondale or David Bell. ...

"I'm a firm believer the ball finds you. if you're a player, the ball is gonna find you. With those guys, the ball will find them, and it always has and it will continue to."

Moore was a 2018 consensus All-American—the first true freshman in Big Ten history to earn the accolade—who had opted out among safety concerns about COVID-19 way back on Aug. 6, before the Big Ten announced its postponement of the 2020 season.

When football was back on in the Big Ten with detailed health and safety protocols, Moore returned to West Lafayette. He has something to prove after playing in just four game in 2019 after hurting his left hamstring vs. Minnesota. Now, Shephard can delight in diagramming plays with Moore and Bell both on the field. That didn't happen often last season.

"We've been having some fun with it already, actually," said Shephard. "The great part about working for Coach (Jeff) Brohm, he doesn't put a cap on you. There's no ceiling with our offense. It gives you the opportunity to be creative. And not just with those two but with everyone."