Observations from Louisiana Tech on Bob Diaco
MORE: Report: Diaco to be named Purdue defensive coordinator
Spoke to Ben Carlisle, the publisher of the Louisiana Tech Rivals.com site, to garner some of his observations on Purdue's new DC from his one year in Ruston. Read all about it here.
Membership Info: Sign up for GoldandBlack.com now | Why join? | Questions?
Follow GoldandBlack.com: Twitter | Facebook | YouTube
More: Gold and Black Illustrated/Gold and Black Express | Subscribe to our podcast
Copyright, Boilers, Inc. 2019. All Rights Reserved. Reproducing or using editorial or graphical content, in whole or in part, without permission, is strictly prohibited.