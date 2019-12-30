Sources: Purdue is hiring La Tech DC Bob Diaco. He led a high-end unit this season in Ruston, which included No. 2 red zone defense nationally and No. 31 scoring defense.

According to a report from Pete Thamel of Yahoo! Sports, Bob Diaco will be Purdue's new defensive coordinator.

Diaco most recently was defensive coordinator for Skip Holtz at Louisiana Tech, which went 10-3 in 2019 and capped the year with a 14-0 shutout of Miami (Fla.) in the Independence Bowl. Louisiana Tech ranked No. 6 in Conference USA in total defense (377.7 ypg) and No. 3 in scoring defense (21.8 ppg).



Diaco operated a 3-4 scheme at Louisiana Tech, Nebraska and Notre Dame. And, it stands to reason that will be the scheme he runs in West Lafayette.



The 46-year-old Diaco--who also coaches linebackers--spent 2018 coaching linebackers at Oklahoma under Lincoln Riley. Before that, Diaco was defensive coordinator at Nebraska in 2017 under Mike Riley.



The Cornhusker defense struggled under Diaco, ranking last in total defense in the Big Ten (436.2 ypg) and 13th in scoring defense (36.4 ppg). The Huskers were No. 13 vs. the run (214.8 ypg) and No. 11 vs. the pass (221.4 ypg). Nebraska finished 4-8 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten. Riley was fired after the season.

At the time, Diaco was the highest paid assistant in Nebraska history. He had a two-year deal with a salary of $825,000 in the first year and $875,000 in the second year.

While at Nebraska, Diaco wanted to run the 3-4, but the Cornhuskers lacked the personnel to operate it effectively. Diaco played a lot of even looks mixed with some odd. And he dropped eight in coverage often, too. He is a proponent of analytics.



Diaco has head coaching experience, leading UConn from 2014-16. He went 11-26 overall and 6-18 in the American Athletic Conference. His best season in Storrs, Conn., came in 2015, when the Huskies went 6-7 overall and 4-4 in the ACC, losing to Marshall in the St. Petersburg Bowl. Current Purdue co-DC/safeties coach Anthony Poindexter was Diaco's DC at UConn.

Diaco made a name for himself working under Brian Kelly beginning in 2009 at Cincinnati, where Diaco was the defensive coordinator. He followed Kelly to Notre Dame as DC, working in South Bend from 2010-13 before landing the UConn job. Diaco won the Frank Broyles Award in 2013, given to the top assistant in the country. That year, the Fighting Irish played in the BCS title game.

Diaco also has worked on staffs at Western Illinois, Eastern Michigan, Western Michigan, Central Michigan and Virginia.

Diaco was a star linebacker at Iowa under Hayden Fry from 1992-95. He is a native of New Jersey.

Purdue was in the market for a defensive coordinator after Jeff Brohm parted ways with Nick Holt on December 9. Holt had been the coordinator and linebackers coach the last three seasons. He came to West Lafayette from Western Kentucky, where he had worked from 2013-16 under Brohm.

This marks the third offseason in a row Brohm’s staff has undergone changes. But, no doubt, this is the most significant alteration the Boilermaker coach has made since taking over the Purdue program in 2017.

The Boilermaker defense struggled this past season under Holt, ranking 12th in the Big Ten in rushing defense (192.5 ypg), 13th in passing defense (243.8 ypg), 13th in total defense (436.3 ypg) and 12th in scoring defense (30.6 ppg).

Purdue is looking to get back on track following a disappointing 4-8 season that was noteworthy for the myriad injuries that occurred. Brohm had made a bowl each of his first two seasons. The 2020 season shapes up as a key one for Brohm, who needs Diaco to get the defense up to par.

The Boilermaker defense has some questions. The most critical area: linebacking. The unit needs a talent upgrade and better play overall. The defense also needs help at tackle. And play at cornerback must improve. Purdue inked a junior college linebacker and cornerback earlier this month. And more immediate help could be added in the second signing period in February via the grad transfer market.



The good news: Diaco has some building blocks in end George Karlaftis, safety Jalen Graham and cornerback Cory Trice. Plus, tackle Lorenzo Neal is back after missing 2019 recovering from a knee injury.

