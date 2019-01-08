Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-01-08 12:38:31 -0600') }} football Edit

Off-Season Agenda: Get Healthy

Nq151qfey5qhvuhhyu34
Brian Neubert • GoldandBlack.com
@brianneubert
GoldandBlack.com staff

This is the second in a series laying out Purdue's off-season agenda following the conclusion of the 2018 season.

Iojvddj3f9kwxfjv8ij4
USA Today Sports

Off-Season Agenda ($): Young Players

Every team deals with injury in the off-season, once surgery season kicks off in December and January.

But Purdue's concerns are pronounced this off-season, with several critical players in recovery mode.

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}