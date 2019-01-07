GoldandBlack.com

More: David Bell to Purdue | Karlaftis' path to football stardom

Odds ($): Which freshmen will play?

A year ago around this time, Purdue knew it was going to have to get Rondale Moore ready quickly, knowing he'd be an impact player from Day 1.

Now, it might be that same sort of deal, only more of them.

Defensive end George Karlaftis obviously has to earn it, but he's set up to start as a true freshman, and will benefit in that sense from early enrollment. In addition to Karlaftis, there's not an incoming freshman defensive lineman that can be ruled out for early playing time at this point.

David Bell and Milton Wright lead a group of incoming wide receivers that could turn Purdue's depth chart on its side, and tight ends Kyle Bilodeau and Garrett Miller will both have opportunities to earn snaps for a coaching staff that covets the ability to play multiple tight ends.