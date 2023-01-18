The Off-Season is now in full swing with the Transfer Portal closing today and the next signing day less than two weeks away.

Purdue's roster has taken shape, headed into winter workouts starting and spring ball creeping up. While Purdue continues to pursue some players for the 2023 class, the focus has now transitioned to the 2024 class.

With the roster mostly intact, it is an appropriate time to break down each position group headed into Coach Ryan Walters' first spring season as Purdue's Head Football Coach.

First up, Quarterbacks. As it stands now, Purdue has three scholarship quarterbacks on the roster and on campus. Hudson Card arrived for the spring semester, Brady Allen pulled out of the transfer portal and enrolled in courses for his fourth semester at Purdue, and lastly, Ryan Browne enrolled early for the 2023 class, getting to Purdue last week for the start of the semester.