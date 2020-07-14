GoldandBlack - Ohio big man very much on Purdue's early 2022 radar

The 6-foot-8-and-growing, 210-pounder from Centerville, Ohio, has shown significant promise through his high school career to date, and this summer thus far playing for Indiana-based Indy Heat's 16-and-under team as a 15-year-old. He won't turn 16 until late August.

FORT WAYNE — Purdue's been one of the first schools to pay early recruiting attention to promising Ohio Class of 2022 big man Kebba Njie , and for good reason.

Njie, whose older brother, Mo, is headed to prep school, expects to peak at around 6-10 when all is said and done. At the moment, he stands out with his ability to rebound and run, but also an offensive skill set with which he can face the basket and drive or shoot mid-range jump shots, a coveted skill among big men.

"I think I started out as just a center, but I've expanded my game, too," Njie said of his positional future.

Purdue joins Ohio State as the two programs Njie said have shown the most interest thus far. Xavier and Cincinnati are quickly joining them, and Wisconsin and BYU are two more who've recently reached out.

"(Coaches) like my effort to get on the boards, but at the same time, my skill set on offense," Njie said. "They like the way I can defend and protect the rim."

Purdue will be among those watching very closely from here on out.

"They're just telling me they like my game and like what they see," Njie said, "and they just tell me to keep working and expanding my game overall."